B Champion Black Swan Bombers with B division runner up Summer Swingers. Photo by Renee Rose Didier.
Sports

Final day to register for 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament

John Luke Kieper

TAYLOR, B.C. – Wednesday is the final day for teams to sign up for the 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament.

As of today, approximately eight teams have either paid in full or have agreed to participate.

The tournament costs $400 to enter and guarantees at least five games for every team involved. If 18 teams sign up for the tournament than $10,000 in prize money will be handed out. Cash Prizes for the tournament are shown below:

Division A:

  1. $3,000
  2. $2,000
  3. $1,000

Division B:

  1. $1,500
  2. $1,000

Division C:

  1. $1,000
  2. $500

Teams are required to field at least seven men and three women in order to play. All Slow Pitch National rules apply.

This year’s tournament features a home run derby, concession, beer gardens and 50/50 draws. All funds from the concession and 50/50 will go to Walking with our Sisters.

Anyone interested in registering for the tournament can contact Connie Greyeyes at (250)793-1468. Registration can be paid by Etransfering Coral.Hopkins@hotmail.com.

The tournament is expected to run August 24th-26th at the Taylor Ball Diamonds.

Black Swan Bombers Flyer. Photo by Connie Greyeyes.

John Luke Kieper

