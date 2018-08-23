11.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Round 10 of the PMA's motocross season at the Pine Valley Raceway near Chetwynd on Sunday. Photo by Chris Newton
Sports

Final Peace Motocross Association races go down in Chetwynd this weekend

John Luke Kieper

CHETWYND, B.C. – Chetwynd is ready to play host to the Peace Motocross Association as riders gear up for races this weekend.

Riders will race in 13 different classes trying to gain points in the Peace motocross standings. This is the final leg of the PMA’s season so riders will need to put in a good show in order to move up in the standings.

Last year’s race had over 100 riders competing while this year should see fairly similar numbers.

The weekend forecast calls for partly cloudy on Friday and Saturday, so residents looking to spectate won’t be hit by any downpours.

Admission for the races is $5 for adults, while seniors and children under six get in free.

Registration is between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. while races don’t start until 9:00 a.m. Races take place at the Pine Valley Motocross track on August 25th and 26th.

John Luke Kieper

