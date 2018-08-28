14 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Finance Minister Carole James gives a presentation on the provincial budget for the 2018/19 fiscal year to the media in February. Photo by Government of British Columbia/Flickr
Home News Finance Minister says B.C. had a $301-million surplus budget last fiscal year
News

Finance Minister says B.C. had a $301-million surplus budget last fiscal year

Chris Newton

VICTORIA B.C. – B.C. Finance Minister Carole James has released Public Accounts 2017-18, which shows that the provincial government had a budget surplus last fiscal year, and also announced that the government is taking steps to address a past audit qualification on BC Hydro’s regulatory deferral accounts.

According to the audited financial statements released today, B.C. had an operating surplus of $301 million, which is $55 million higher than the surplus forecast in the Budget 2017 Update last fall, with provincial revenue higher than the previous year by $571 million. The increase in revenue was mostly due to increased federal transfers resulting from revised population estimates and higher tax revenue related to economic growth over the year.

The government increased spending on programs and services by almost $3 billion compared to the previous year, with new spending in health care, education, housing and social services, and significant spending in B.C.’s natural resource sector, in response to the 2017 wildfire season. Last year also saw a $918 million net decrease in overall provincial debt, compared to March 31, 2017.

“Our government has been working hard throughout our first year in office to clean up the problems we inherited while delivering on our commitment to make life better for people,” James said. “Despite historic losses at ICBC and a $950-million adjustment to address the Auditor General’s concerns about the former government’s approach to rate regulation, we reduced our debt and achieved a truly balanced budget.”

The most substantial change versus projections in the 2017 Budget Update is a decrease of $1.9 billion in the combined operating results of commercial Crown corporations. This drop was primarily due to the record loss of $1.3 billion at ICBC last fiscal year, as well as a $950 million adjustment to respond to an audit recommendation relating to BC Hydro’s use of regulatory accounts within the 2016-17 Public Accounts.

The provincial fiscal outlook is for continued and stable economic growth. Preliminary data shows B.C.’s real gross domestic product grew by an estimated 3.9 percent in 2017 – the second highest among provinces while the government said that private sector economic forecasters expect B.C. to be among the top provincial economic performers over this current fiscal plan.

At 15.6 percent, the Finance Ministry added that B.C. continues to have one of the lowest taxpayer-supported debt-to-GDP ratios in the country – the lowest it has been in four years – as well as a taxpayer-supported debt-to-revenue ratio of 82.5 percent.

Previous articleConstruction on new Northeast Elementary’s foundation to begin immediately
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Construction on new Northeast Elementary’s foundation to begin immediately

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The School District #60's Board discussed developments on the new Northeast Elementary School during its...
Read more
News

School District 60 has $1.6 million surplus for 2017-2018 school year

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Board for School District 60 met Monday where they reviewed their finances for...
Read more
News

100th Ave. in Fort St. John closed between 98th and 100th Streets today

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City says that a single-block stretch of 100th Avenue in downtown Fort St....
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – B.C. not out of...

Dan Davies -
Despite the campfire ban being lifted in our region, we are still not out of the woods yet when it comes to wildfire prevention. The...

100th Ave. in Fort St. John closed between 98th and 100th...

Fort St. John won’t be implementing special fee for cannabis retail...

Council votes to ask Ministry of Transportation to add left-turn signals...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.