Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program awarding residents grants to improve habitats

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program is looking to give residents grants to improve habitat in the North Peace.

The FWCP will accept applications from residents with notice of intent to improve the Dinosaur and Williston reservoir areas.

The program is partnered with BC Hydro, First Nations, the province and many more with hopes of helping fish and wildlife populations affected by existing hydro dams. Targets for the program include lakes, streams, species of interest, reservoirs and more.

The FWCP will host two one-hour information sessions online to talk to residents about the grants. Residents can register for the sessions and apply for grants by emailing fwcp@bchydro.com.

The deadline to submit online grant applications is October 26th, at 5:00 p.m.

