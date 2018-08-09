Forest fires in Northwest B.C. causing heavy smoke in the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A special air quality statement that was issued by Environment Canada on Tuesday due to large amounts of smoke in the air remains in effect for all of Northeast B.C. today.

According to Firesmoke.ca, the excessive smoke is coming from a number of large fires burning in Northwest B.C.

A map of all active wildfires on the BC Wildfire Service website shows that no new major fires have erupted in the B.C. Peace and Fort Nelson regions, where the fire danger rating is currently between moderate and high.

Of the fires that are burning in Northeast B.C. only two are over one thousand hectares in size. The two mentioned are the Nelson Forks Fire and the Helmut Air Strip fire which are 1,212 and 3,593 hectares respectively.

Residents with pre-existing health conditions such as asthma and lung disease are especially at risk of suffering health effects. Also at risk are Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular diseases.

Environment Canada is urging residents to stay indoors if they have breathing difficulties. Residents should find indoor ventilated areas, opening windows could let more polluted air inside. If residents homes aren’t ventilated they should consider going somewhere that is.

Be air aware! Check your local weather forecasts and alerts so you know when to take extra care.

For more information on air quality click here.

