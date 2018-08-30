Fort Nelson School District superintendent a finalist for Premier’s Excellence in Education award

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – School District #81 superintendent Diana Samchuck has been named as one of the twenty-seven finalists in the inaugural Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education.

The awards, which honour the efforts of those who go above and beyond to make life better for students in B.C., were launched on April 23rd, during B.C.’s Education Week.

A total of 188 nominations were received in nine categories: seven honouring the dedication of teachers; one recognizing principals, vice-principals and administrators; and another celebrating support staff.

Samchuck was named as one of three finalists in the School and District Leadership Award category, along with Port McNeill’s North Island Secondary School principal Jay Dixon and Surrey’s École K.B. Woodward Elementary School principal Angelo Morelli.

The finalists will be invited to an awards ceremony at Government House in Victoria on World Teachers’ Day, which takes place on October 5th this year.

Premier John Horgan, Rob Fleming, Minister of Education, and Lt. Gov. Janet Austin will be in attendance to present the awards to the winners, each of whom will receive a $3,000 personal bursary for professional learning, and a $2,000 contribution to their school community for professional learning.

