Fort St. John athlete leads Canadian Rodeo Pro Tour standings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John born Stephen Culling is currently leading the Canadian Pro Tour in steer wrestling.

Culling has accumulated 465 points in seven of the ten events he’s competed at during the Canadian Pro Tour.

Culling is competing in the Dawson Creek Rodeo this weekend where he hopes to win and widen his lead on second place Chance Butterfield.

Butterfield was just 20 points behind Culling coming into the weekend.

The remaining rodeos Culling will compete in is the Armstrong rodeo as well as the Finning Pro Tour final, both held in Armstrong, B.C.

