The Fort St. John Co-op head office. Photo by Chris Newton
Forest Fire NewsNews

Fort St. John Co-op to match Red Cross wildfire donations

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Co-op is currently accepting donations to the Red Cross in support of B.C. wildfire evacuees, and will be matching all donations it receives.

Co-op General Manager Brad Lussier said that residents wishing to make a donation to the Red Cross can do so at both Co-op locations in Fort St. John during regular business hours.

Last year, the local Co-op held an identical fundraiser during the worst-ever wildfire season in the province, when over 1.2 million hectares of forests were consumed, forcing a cumulative total of 65,000 B.C. residents from their homes.

Lussier said that the Co-op received and matched several thousand dollars during last year’s fundraiser, and he hopes that residents will step up once again, especially after the provincial government announced that it would match all Red Cross donations up to $20 million until October 12th.

