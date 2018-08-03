Fort St. John Hospital Foundation receives over $20,000 in donations

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation received two sizeable donations on Thursday.

Chances Fort St. John donated a cheque worth $1498.08 while the Arnie Isberg Planning Committee donated a cheque worth $21,300.00.

Chances’ cheque will go to the foundation’s “Where the Need is Greatest Fund” where it will help support the purchase of much-needed medical equipment throughout all departments in the foundation as well as the Peace Villa Residential Care facility.

The money raised from the 7th Annual Arnie-Isberg Memorial One-Pitch will all go cancer treatment and diagnostic funds.

“We’re always so thankful to people who know the value of foundations to the community and how important the hospital is,” said the Hospital Foundation’s Executive Director Nikki Hedges. “We’re really grateful for everybody’s support.”

