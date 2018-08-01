Fort St. John Huskies captain moving on to college hockey in Wisconsin

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be without one of their biggest leaders and top defenseman this upcoming season.

Team captain Jarod Lang elected to play for Marian University instead of returning to the NWJHL. Marian University is located in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and is a part of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier explained that the biggest thing the Huskies will miss with Lang’s departure is his leadership during the games and in the dressing room.

“There’s definitely going to be a loss in our dressing room but I wouldn’t say it is a loss,” said Clothier. “It’s a win whenever you have a kid like that move on.”

In four years with the Huskies Lang played in 126 games, scored six goals and notched 71 assists.

