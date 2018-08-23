10.3 C
Geoff Dick scoring the Huskies fourth goal on Mar.1st. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.
Sports

Fort St. John Huskies main camp runs this weekend at Pomeroy Sport Centre

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are gearing up for their main camp this weekend at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

The team will have four ice time during camp which runs from August 24th to the 26th. According to Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier, the team has 30-40 athletes registered for the camp, with 12 of those being returning players.

Clothier explained that the camp is going to be very intense so the team can get a better understanding of which players are willing to lay it all on the line for the club.

“I would say there is probably on a roster of 25 there are 10 open spots,” said Clothier. “It will be intense absolutely, that’s how we want it. We don’t want it to be an easy camp, we want it to be competitive.”

The camp will feature two on-ice practices, an off-ice fitness test and intrasquad games. Clothier added that the camp will mostly focus on skating, speed and edgework as the Huskies are really big on kids who can skate.

Clothier mentioned that with 12 returning players stepping into new leadership roles, there is no reason the Huskies couldn’t contend for another title.

“The guys coming back know what it takes to get to that point. They’ll be really good leadership out of the returning players to push the younger players to get to that spot.”

Huskies main camp schedule is shown below:

Friday:

  • 7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Saturday:

  • 9:00 to 10:15 a.m.
  • 7:00 to 8:15 p.m.

Sunday: 

  • 12:00 – 1:15 p.m.
