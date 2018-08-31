Advertisement

Fort St. John native signs with Swift Current Broncos

John Luke Kieper
Jordan Fairlie. Photo by Fort St. John Minor Hockey.
SWIFT CURRENT, SK – The Western Hockey League’s Swift Current Broncos announced yesterday the signing of Fort St. John’s Jordan Fairlie.

The 15-year-old Fairlie agreed to terms with the club on a WHL Standard Player agreement.

This past season, Fairlie played for the Okanagan Hockey Academy Elite 15 in the Canadian Sports School Hockey League (CSSHL). In the CSSHL, Fairlie posted a .896 save percentage as well as a 3.73 goals against average.

Fairlie is currently travelling with the Broncos on their way to Regina for preseason play. His first game with the club could be tonight at 7:00 p.m. against the Regina Pats in the Brandt Centre.

