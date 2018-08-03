Fort St. John RCMP cautioning residents about phony American currency

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties in Fort St. John are advising residents to use caution when dealing with American currency after several phony bills were reported to be circulating in town this week.

On Thursday afternoon, the RCMP tweeted a photo of one of the fake bills that had been brought to their attention.

Phony US Fifties: Several of these have been passed in town in the last 2 days. Can you see why they are fake and not Counterfeit? pic.twitter.com/0b4ZFHBzEg — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) August 2, 2018

Advertisement

Back of the “phony 50” Sorry, Does it say White house?????? pic.twitter.com/gcD3xOh39A — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) August 3, 2018

Phony Fifties: here is the image of a real bill pic.twitter.com/pvk1E8npPO — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) August 2, 2018

Advertisement Advertisement

Sergeant Dave Tyreman with the RCMP said that the U.S. $50 bill is clearly a fake, as opposed to a counterfeit bill, due to a number of discrepancies from a real American $50 bill.

Among the discrepancies, the bill’s serial number is written in Cyrillic characters, with the word translating from Russian as “souvenir.”

In addition, the word under President Ulysses S. Grant is actually “Mercury,” while the U.S. Capitol building on the bill’s reverse side has been rebranded as “Nina’s House.”

Sgt. Tyreman said that residents should always scrutinize any cash they receive, especially foreign currency.

Anyone with information about the identity of individuals passing around fake currency is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).

Related Stories