Fort St. John RCMP cautioning residents about phony American currency

By
Chris Newton
-
One of a number of fake American bills that were reported to the Fort St. John RCMP in the past week. Photo by RCMP
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mounties in Fort St. John are advising residents to use caution when dealing with American currency after several phony bills were reported to be circulating in town this week.

On Thursday afternoon, the RCMP tweeted a photo of one of the fake bills that had been brought to their attention.

 

Sergeant Dave Tyreman with the RCMP said that the U.S. $50 bill is clearly a fake, as opposed to a counterfeit bill, due to a number of discrepancies from a real American $50 bill.

Among the discrepancies, the bill’s serial number is written in Cyrillic characters, with the word translating from Russian as “souvenir.”

In addition, the word under President Ulysses S. Grant is actually “Mercury,” while the U.S. Capitol building on the bill’s reverse side has been rebranded as “Nina’s House.”

Sgt. Tyreman said that residents should always scrutinize any cash they receive, especially foreign currency.

Anyone with information about the identity of individuals passing around fake currency is asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100, or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477 (TIPS).

