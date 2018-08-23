Fort St. John to host first leg of Canada Cup speed skating competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Speed Skating Canada unveiled their 2018-2019 national competition schedule with a stop in the Energetic City.
Fort St. John will host the first leg of the Canada Cup taking place December 7th to the 9th. The competition will see junior and senior speed skaters competing in various different long track races. Women’s races include the 500 metres, 1,000 metres, 1,500 metres 3,000 metres and 5,000 metres while men’s race will include all that were mentioned and the 10,000 meters.
The Peace Wapiti Speed Skating Club in Grand Prairie will also host a national level competition this year for the first time ever. Their competition is the Canada West Short Track Championships.
These competitions are two of 16 that will be held across Canada in the next year. The full schedule can be shown below:
|
Event
|
Sport
|
Date
|
Location
Advertisement
Advertisement
|
Canadian Short Track Championships
|
Short track
|
September 21-23, 2018
|
Montreal, QC
Advertisement
Advertisement
|
Canadian Single Distance Championships
|
Long track
|
October 20-23, 2018
|
Calgary, AB
|
Junior Qualifier
|
Short track
|
November 16-18, 2018
|
Laval, QC
|
Canada Cup #1
|
Long track
|
December 7-9, 2018
|
Fort St. John, BC
|
Canadian Junior Short Track Championships
|
Short track
|
December 14-16, 2018
|
Calgary, AB
|
Canadian Junior Long Track Championships / Canada Cup #2
|
Long track
|
January 4-6, 2019
|
Calgary, AB
|
Canadian Winter Invitational
|
Short track
|
January 11-13, 2019
|
Montreal, QC
|
Canada Cup #3
|
Long track
|
January 25-27, 2019
|
Calgary, AB
|
Canadian Open National Qualifier
|
Short track
|
February 1-3, 2019
|
Montreal, QC
|
Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships
|
Long track
|
February 9-10, 2019
|
Winnipeg, MB
|
Canada Winter Games
|
Short track / Long track
|
February 16-22, 2019
|
Red Deer, AB
|
Canadian Senior Selections
|
Short track
|
March 8-10, 2019
|
Calgary, AB
|
Canada Cup #4 / Olympic Oval Finale
|
Long track
|
March 14-17, 2019
|
Calgary, AB
|
Canadian Junior Selections
|
Short track
|
March 15-17, 2019
|
Sherbrooke, QC
|
Canada West Short Track Championships
|
Short track
|
March 23-24, 2019
|
Grande Prairie, AB
|
Canada East Short Track Championships
|
Short track
|
March 30-31, 2019
|
Campbellton, NB