Denny Morrison competing in Calgary on Oct.19th. Photo Courtesy: Patrick Godbout of Speed Skating Canada.
Sports Fort St. John to host first leg of Canada Cup speed skating...
Sports

Fort St. John to host first leg of Canada Cup speed skating competition

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Speed Skating Canada unveiled their 2018-2019 national competition schedule with a stop in the Energetic City.

Fort St. John will host the first leg of the Canada Cup taking place December 7th to the 9th. The competition will see junior and senior speed skaters competing in various different long track races. Women’s races include the 500 metres, 1,000 metres, 1,500 metres 3,000 metres and 5,000 metres while men’s race will include all that were mentioned and the 10,000 meters.

The Peace Wapiti Speed Skating Club in Grand Prairie will also host a national level competition this year for the first time ever. Their competition is the Canada West Short Track Championships.

These competitions are two of 16 that will be held across Canada in the next year. The full schedule can be shown below:

Event

Sport

Date

Location

Canadian Short Track Championships

Short track

September 21-23, 2018

Montreal, QC

Canadian Single Distance Championships

Long track

October 20-23, 2018

Calgary, AB

Junior Qualifier

Short track

November 16-18, 2018

Laval, QC

Canada Cup #1

Long track

December 7-9, 2018

Fort St. John, BC

Canadian Junior Short Track Championships

Short track

December 14-16, 2018

Calgary, AB

Canadian Junior Long Track Championships / Canada Cup #2

Long track

January 4-6, 2019

Calgary, AB

Canadian Winter Invitational

Short track

January 11-13, 2019

Montreal, QC

Canada Cup #3

Long track

January 25-27, 2019

Calgary, AB

Canadian Open National Qualifier

Short track

February 1-3, 2019

Montreal, QC

Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships

Long track

February 9-10, 2019

Winnipeg, MB

Canada Winter Games

Short track / Long track

February 16-22, 2019

Red Deer, AB

Canadian Senior Selections

Short track

March 8-10, 2019

Calgary, AB

Canada Cup #4 / Olympic Oval Finale

Long track

March 14-17, 2019

Calgary, AB

Canadian Junior Selections

Short track

March 15-17, 2019

Sherbrooke, QC

Canada West Short Track Championships

Short track

March 23-24, 2019

Grande Prairie, AB

Canada East Short Track Championships

Short track

March 30-31, 2019

Campbellton, NB

 

Previous articleDawson Creek rolling out new curbside recycling carts
John Luke Kieper

Local Events

