Fort St. John to host first leg of Canada Cup speed skating competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Speed Skating Canada unveiled their 2018-2019 national competition schedule with a stop in the Energetic City.

Fort St. John will host the first leg of the Canada Cup taking place December 7th to the 9th. The competition will see junior and senior speed skaters competing in various different long track races. Women’s races include the 500 metres, 1,000 metres, 1,500 metres 3,000 metres and 5,000 metres while men’s race will include all that were mentioned and the 10,000 meters.

The Peace Wapiti Speed Skating Club in Grand Prairie will also host a national level competition this year for the first time ever. Their competition is the Canada West Short Track Championships.

These competitions are two of 16 that will be held across Canada in the next year. The full schedule can be shown below:

Event Sport Date Location Canadian Short Track Championships Short track September 21-23, 2018 Montreal, QC Canadian Single Distance Championships Long track October 20-23, 2018 Calgary, AB Junior Qualifier Short track November 16-18, 2018 Laval, QC Canada Cup #1 Long track December 7-9, 2018 Fort St. John, BC Canadian Junior Short Track Championships Short track December 14-16, 2018 Calgary, AB Canadian Junior Long Track Championships / Canada Cup #2 Long track January 4-6, 2019 Calgary, AB Canadian Winter Invitational Short track January 11-13, 2019 Montreal, QC Canada Cup #3 Long track January 25-27, 2019 Calgary, AB Canadian Open National Qualifier Short track February 1-3, 2019 Montreal, QC Canadian Age Class Long Track Championships Long track February 9-10, 2019 Winnipeg, MB Canada Winter Games Short track / Long track February 16-22, 2019 Red Deer, AB Canadian Senior Selections Short track March 8-10, 2019 Calgary, AB Canada Cup #4 / Olympic Oval Finale Long track March 14-17, 2019 Calgary, AB Canadian Junior Selections Short track March 15-17, 2019 Sherbrooke, QC Canada West Short Track Championships Short track March 23-24, 2019 Grande Prairie, AB Canada East Short Track Championships Short track March 30-31, 2019 Campbellton, NB