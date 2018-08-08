Fort St. John to host Peace Motocross races this weekend

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Motocross Association is gearing up for races in the Energetic City this weekend.

The races were originally scheduled for July 21st and 22nd but were cancelled due to excessive rainfall.

Riders will race in 13 different classes during the event to gain points in the Peace Motocross standings.

Fort St. John Motocross President Adam Haycock hopes to see over 200 riders at this year’s race. Haycock added that anywhere from 20-40 local riders could be in attendance.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview, Haycock mentioned that if the weather cooperates then this race should be as good as any other in the PMA.

Admission for the races is $5 for adults, while seniors and children under six get in free. Races start on Saturday at 9:00 a.m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Related Stories