Fort St. John Youth Advisory Council hosting writing and colouring contest for upcoming election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Youth Advisory Council has caught some election fever as they have started a colouring and writing contest to spread the word of the upcoming election.

The colouring contest is for kids aged three to 12 and will see participants colour an election-themed Frozen John. The writing contest is a little trickier as it will see children aged 13-18 write what they believe is the biggest problem for youth in Fort St. John. In addition, they will also have to solve the problem.

Two children will be crowned winners of the contest where the will receive a prize. Prizes include a free Bouncy Castle Birthday Package Or an Archery Tag Birthday Party at the Kids Arena Field House.

The prize will be awarded before election day which is scheduled for October 20th.

Colouring and writing sheets can be printed or picked up at the Visitor Centre and City Hall. The sheets can be found below:

FrozenJohn-Election-ColouringContest

Election-YouthWorksheet

