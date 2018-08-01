Four arrested after ALERT officers conduct drug bust in Grande Prairie

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Four people in Grande Prairie are facing charges after they were busted by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team with more than $62,000 worth of drugs, along with six firearms and other weapons.

On July 26th, ALERT investigators and the Grande Prairie RCMP concluded the three-week-long investigation with the execution of a search warrant on a home in the Country Club West subdivision of Grande Prairie.

Inside the home, officers found 515 grams of cocaine, 212 grams of cannabis resin, and 53 grams of cannabis, materials used to prepare drugs for sale that included a hydraulic press, and $6,000 cash.

Police also seized a number of weapons, including brass knuckles, a Taser, two semi-automatic pistols, three rifles and a shotgun.

“This investigation was able to make a significant impact in a short period of time,” said Acting Insp. John Wilson, ALERT Regional teams. “Getting dangerous drugs and weapons like these off the streets of communities like Grande Prairie is at the top of our list of priorities.”

29-year-old Gregory Beamish is facing a laundry list of charges, including six counts of unsafe storage of a firearm, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts each of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Jennifer Beamish, aged 34, is charged with two counts each of possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of the proceeds of crime.

27-year-old Blandon Willier-Callio is charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime.

Hunter Miles, a 23-year-old woman, has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

