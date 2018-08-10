Go Fund Campaign started for family who lost everything in house fire

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Go Fund Me campaign has started for a Fort St. John family who lost everything due to a house fire on August 5th.

Greg Slack, Robyn Carr and their three children were luckily out of the house when the fire occurred at approximately 4:50 on Sunday. Fire crews were able to put out the fire within one hour but due to smoke damage, the house was unsalvagable.

Fort St. John Fire Department Captain Marco D’Agostino explained that the fire started in the laundry room likely due to a build-up of lint in the dryer. D’agostino added that the family’s dryer had plastic tubes in the back which when exposed to excessive heat don’t react well.

D’agistino went on to warn residents to check dryer lint deposits regularly so this doesn’t happen to their homes in the future.



The family lost all their clothes, appliances, personal items, and children’s toys, making them have to effectively start from scratch.

Anyone interested in donating to the Go Fund Me can click here.



