Gord Bamford to take over the Lido Theatre for two nights this October

Gord Bamford bringing his Honkytonks & Dive Bar Tour to FSJ

Today, Platinum-selling Sony Music Entertainment Canada recording artist Gord Bamford, announced he is returning to his performing roots to celebrate the release of his latest single “Dive Bar”, with the Honkytonks & Dive Bar Tour. Beginning in Calgary, AB on October 17 and stopping in Fort St. John for two shows on October 24 and 25 at the Lido Theatre, fans will have the chance to see one of Canada’s biggest Country music superstars in an intimate setting, at their favourite local bars and honkytonks.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. local time at Systems Sound Source, the Lido Theatre 250-785-3011 or online at www.energetictickets.ca. Tickets start at only $55 plus fees and taxes. Plus there is a VIP option for you to get up close and personal with Gord Bamford, see below for all the details. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

Make sure to join the Energetictickets.ca/newsletter before the end of the day Tuesday (August 28), for your chance to buy tickets before anyone else. You’ll get a special email early Wednesday morning. Gord joined the guys at Moose FM this morning to talk about the tour!

Ticket Options

General Admission – Grab a seat and enjoy the show at the Lido Theatre. Seats will be assigned the day of the show – Tickets are $55 plus fees and taxes.

Gord Bamford VIP – Not only will you get to see the show from the front row, you’ll also get to meet Gord Bamford and get a photo with Gord, and get a copy of his latest CD ‘Neon Smoke’ and t-shirt – Tickets are $105 plus fees and taxes.

About Gord

“’Honkytonks and dive bars are where I cut my teeth in this business and fell in love with country music and performing. It’s where I feel right at home,” said Gord Bamford. “I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots where it all began. Make sure to grab your tickets fast cause it’s gonna be a party!” Bamford’s current single, “Dive Bar”, from his latest album Neon Smoke, written by Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Tebey (Justin Moore, Big and Rich, Emerson Drive) is racing up the radio charts and into the Top 10.

The album has also seen the release of the singles “Livin’ On Summertime”, “Ain’t It Grand” – a collaboration with Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy, and the Top 10 Canadian country radio hit “Neon Smoke”. Bamford is one of the most awarded artists in Canadian country music history. He has received 24 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards including Album of the Year, Single of the Year and Male Artist of the Year wins, multi Canadian JUNO Award nominations, is the two-time winner (2013/2015) of Nashville’s Country Music Association CMA Global Country Artist Award, with 25 Top 10 singles in Canada including the #1 smash hit “When Your Lips Are So Close”.

Bamford has spent the better part of 20 years honing his craft and perfecting his sound, with his eighth studio album, Neon Smoke, becoming a fan favourite since its release earlier this year. Supporting Bamford for 28 dates will be rising star JoJo Mason. With four Top 20 singles under his belt, the SiriusXM “Rising Star” Award nominee has rocketed into the charts and recently released his highly anticipated debut album Both Sides Of The Bar, with his latest single “Something to Wrap My Heart Around” reaching #8 on the Canadian Country charts.