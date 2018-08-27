Gord Humphrey wins big at Thunder on the Snake

LEWISTON, ID – Gord Humphrey travelled to Lewiston, Idaho this weekend to show Americans how Canadians race jet boats.

Humphrey won the Unlimited Class Championship and was named the overall champion at the Thunder on the Snake Jet Boat Marathon. He explained that much of the event was a two horse race between himself and a local racer.

“They have this local favourite down there and he has a cabin on the river,” said Humphrey. “He probably runs that river more than anybody else and we basically had a bloodbath of a race.”

Humphrey added that during the race the local competitor pulled ahead but a circuit race helped Humphrey come away with the championship. He explained that in three of the four races the two competed, they were within ten seconds of each other.

This was the fourth time Humphrey has competed at the event and first time he has won. Humphrey mentioned he used the race to prepare for an upcoming world championship race in Mexico.

“We wanted to go run down there to go run the boat in the hot temperature to set it up for 35-degree heat.”

The next competition Humphrey will compete in is the Taylor Flats 200 this weekend.