Government receives independent report from committee for revitalizing the ALR and ALC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The independent Minister’s Advisory Committee for Revitalizing the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR) and the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) submitted its interim report to the Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham today.

In the report, the committee identified 13 recommendations for legislative and regulatory change, as well as four recommendations for action to protect the ALR. It also identified 14 key issues that are still under consideration for its final report.

The Ministry of Agriculture will review the committee’s recommendations over the coming weeks to analyze the impact of said recommendations.

The committee also submitted a “what we heard” report which summarized the findings from stakeholder meetings and a public engagement held between February and April.

This year the committee travelled to nine communities around B.C. to hear from regional stakeholders. There were over 280 written submissions made as part of the engagement process and over 2,300 British Columbians completed the committee’s online survey.

Revitalization of the ALR and the ALC is a key priority identified in the Minister of Agriculture’s mandate letter.

For more information on the “What we heard” document click here.

