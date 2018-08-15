GPS helps RCMP find stolen equipment in Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A GPS system helped to find stolen equipment in Dawson Creek.

On Tuesday, August 14, Beaverlodge RCMP in requested the assistance from the Dawson Creek RCMP with the recovery of stolen heavy equipment. Two skid steers were stolen sometime overnight from Beaverlodge and the GPS was showing the equipment was in the Dawson Creek area.

Utilizing satellite imagery an approximate location was determined and police located yellow skid steers that matched the description of the stolen machines. During the investigation, police also recovered four pickup trucks, believed to be stolen, as well as other suspected stolen property.

Two men, known to police were arrested and are currently in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

