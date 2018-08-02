Grand Prairie RCMP seeking public’s help to identify armed robbery suspect

Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of an armed robbery.

On Monday RCMP responded to the robbery at the Jackpot Grill. RCMP say that one male entered the restaurant with a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Police contained the area and police dog services attended to conduct a search, however, the suspect was not located.

The suspect is described as a tall male with a thin build and medium length brown hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue Toronto Blue Jays cap, green sweater and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

