GRANDE PRAIRIE RCMP early morning shooting

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Early Tuesday morning the RCMP were called to Evergreen Park after a shooting.

Upon arrival police located a male inside a trailer with a single gunshot wound. The 62-year-old male was transported to hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Police believe this was not a random act and there is no additional risk to public safety.

Grande Prairie RCMP and Grande Prairie General Investigation Section continue to investigate.

If you have any information about this, or any other crime, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com .

