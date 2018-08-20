Grande Prairie RCMP respond to explosion at salvage yard

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grande Prairie were called out to an explosion that occurred at a local business on Saturday.

Emergency services, including the RCMP, responded to the explosion, which took place at a salvage yard on the north side of the Swan City, at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Police say initial reports indicate that a propane tank had exploded, causing damage to equipment and injuring one employee.

The scene was quickly contained and secured by emergency services, while the injured employee was taken to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety attended the scene and investigators continue to look into the cause of the explosion.