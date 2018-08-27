Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grand Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

37-year-old Betsey Monica Peecheemow was last seen at the Eastlink Centre in Grande Prairie on August 24th.

Peecheemow is described as First Nations, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a concern for Peecheemow’s well and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.