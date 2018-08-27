16.2 C
Fort St. John
Monday, August 27, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
37-year-old Betsey Monica Peecheemow. Photo by Grande Prairie RCMP.
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman
News

Grande Prairie RCMP searching for missing woman

John Luke Kieper

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Mounties in Grand Prairie are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

37-year-old Betsey Monica Peecheemow was last seen at the Eastlink Centre in Grande Prairie on August 24th.

Peecheemow is described as First Nations, standing 5’10” tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

There is a concern for Peecheemow’s well and the RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

Previous articleVirtual tour: Fort St. John’s newest elementary school
John Luke Kieper

RECENT STORIES

News

Virtual tour: Fort St. John’s newest elementary school

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District #60 Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects Doug Boyd gave members of the...
Read more
News

Yes, the Canada Revenue Agency phone scam is still happening in Fort St. John and they still want iTunes gift cards

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP say that the Canada Revenue Agency phone scam continues...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek firefighters extinguish house fire late Sunday

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Fire Department had a busy Sunday night after a fire erupted at...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Westjet reducing service between Fort St. John and Vancouver

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After Westjet posted its first quarterly loss in 13 years, the airline says that it will be reducing service...

Weekend Warriors win 1st Annual Black Swan Bombers Mixed Slow Pitch...

Gord Humphrey wins big at Thunder on the Snake

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – On the current wildfire...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.