Grande Prairie to host their first ever multi-city cricket tournament

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The city of Grande Prairie will play host to a multi-city cricket tournament this weekend.

The tournament, which was organized by the Grande Prairie Cricket Association, will last three days and see teams from Fort St. John, Fort McMurray and even as far away as Calgary compete.

This is the first time Grande Prairie has hosted a cricket tournament with out of town teams in the mix. Featured at the tournament will be a $50 cash prize for any fan who can make a one-handed catch of a ball hit out of the ground’s boundaries.

Games start September 1st at 9:00 a.m and conclude each night at 6:30 p.m. The finals will be held the evening of September 3rd.

All games are free to watch and will be played at the North Ridge Cricket Grounds.

For more info on the tournament visit the Grande Prairie Cricket Association Facebook Page.

