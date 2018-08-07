Great Canadian Oil Change in Chetwynd destroyed by fire

Advertisement

CHETWYND, B.C. – Fire crews in Chetwynd had a busy start to the week after the long weekend after a fire erupted at a local oil change shop.

Chetwynd Fire Chief Leo Sabulsky said that firefighters responded to a structure fire at the Great Canadian Oil Change located in the 4200-block of 53rd Ave. NE at around 4:30 Tuesday morning.

Upon arrival, fire crews noted that the building was fully engulfed in flames, and was threatening the Northern Oasis car wash immediately adjacent.

It took the 12 firefighters who responded close to two and a half hours to extinguish the fire due to its intensity.

Sabulsky said that luckily no one was injured, though the oil change shop was completely destroyed while the car wash was scorched.

It this point Sabulsky said that it’s not known what caused the fire, though it has not been deemed suspicious.

