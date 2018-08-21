14.9 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Natalie Small. Photo by Kate Hadland.
Happily Ever After Ball for Natalie Small pushed back to October 6th
News

Happily Ever After Ball for Natalie Small pushed back to October 6th

John Luke Kieper

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The fundraising ball for a local 4-year-old with neuroblastoma has been pushed back to October 6th.

The Happily Ever After Ball was originally scheduled for August 25th but had to be pushed back due to the fact Natalie Small has a bone marrow transplant too close to the date.

“We have had to postpone our fundraiser as it was cutting too close to Natalie’s second bone marrow transplant,” said event co-organizer Kate Hadland. “We have moved the date of the ball to October 6th 2018. We have been able to make some changes to the event as we have received a huge outpouring of support from our community and some amazing people have stepped in to help volunteer with this event. This will give us more time to make the night magical for Natalie.”

With more time to organize Hadland explained that there will be more silent auctions at the event as well as live music. Door prizes will be handed out to residents who wear full formal attire.

Tickets for the ball cost $65 for the full evening, $40 for late night, $25 for kids aged 6-10 while children under six get in free. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. for the full evening while the dance doesn’t start until 8:00 p.m.

Organizers Hadland and Janna Gerber have also created a foundation inspired by Smalls. The Happily Ever After Foundation was designed to help families in the Peace Region when the unexpected happens.

For more information on the ball, foundation and how to purchase tickets contact Kate Hadland at (250)263-4988 or Janna Gerber at (250)264-7864.

John Luke Kieper

