10.3 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Maintenance crews repairing a stretch of Highway 97 between Taylor and the Kiskatinaw River on Thursday, causing heavy delays. Photo submitted by Dawn Marie.
Home News Heavy delays between Dawson Creek and Taylor as crews repave 'dip' problem...
NewsRegional

Heavy delays between Dawson Creek and Taylor as crews repave ‘dip’ problem near Tower Lake

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with Caribou Road Services say that motorists can expect heavy delays on the Alaska Highway between Taylor and the Kiskatinaw River Bridge as crews finish paving a stretch of road that has caused headaches for motorists for the past several years.

CRS Quality Control Manager Shelley Fulmes said that over the past few months, crews have worked to replace a collapsed culvert on Highway 97 just south of the recently-completed 4-laning project near Tower Lake Hill, approximately 15 kilometres south of Taylor.

The location of the paving project causing heavy delays on Highway 97. Photo by DriveBC.ca

The culvert’s collapse had caused the road to dip heavily during the winter months, which was shaking loose large amounts of snow and debris from passing semi-trucks and scattering it all over the road.

Fulmes said that after replacing the culvert and covering it with gravel and calcium as an interim patch-up, crews are finally repaving the stretch of road today, which means motorists have been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Several motorists have reached out to Energeticcity.ca, reporting delays of between 30 and 60 minutes on the Highway in the area of the roadworks.

One motorist in the queue said that northbound traffic is backed up around five kilometres to the Kiskatinaw Bridge.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fulmes said that the repaving project should be complete by the end of the day Thursday.

Previous articleLone Wolf set to host Club Championship this weekend
Next articleWorkSafeBC data shows steady rise in hearing loss among oil and gas drilling workers
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

Energy News

WorkSafeBC data shows steady rise in hearing loss among oil and gas drilling workers

Chris Newton -
RICHMOND, B.C. — WorkSafeBC is raising concerns about an increase in hearing loss among workers in the oil and gas...
Read more
News

Province says ridership steadily increasing after BC Bus North launch

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that its new BC Bus North service has recorded approximately 900...
Read more
News

Possible jewelry scammers from Alberta could be in the B.C. Peace Region

Chris Newton -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A jewelry scam that has been reported in the Edmonton and Grande Prairie areas...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Province says ridership steadily increasing after BC Bus North launch

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The provincial government says that its new BC Bus North service has recorded approximately 900 riders book trips since its...

Possible jewelry scammers from Alberta could be in the B.C. Peace...

Final Peace Motocross Association races go down in Chetwynd this weekend

Supreme Court dismisses City of Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.