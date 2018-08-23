Heavy delays between Dawson Creek and Taylor as crews repave ‘dip’ problem near Tower Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Officials with Caribou Road Services say that motorists can expect heavy delays on the Alaska Highway between Taylor and the Kiskatinaw River Bridge as crews finish paving a stretch of road that has caused headaches for motorists for the past several years.

CRS Quality Control Manager Shelley Fulmes said that over the past few months, crews have worked to replace a collapsed culvert on Highway 97 just south of the recently-completed 4-laning project near Tower Lake Hill, approximately 15 kilometres south of Taylor.

The culvert’s collapse had caused the road to dip heavily during the winter months, which was shaking loose large amounts of snow and debris from passing semi-trucks and scattering it all over the road.

Fulmes said that after replacing the culvert and covering it with gravel and calcium as an interim patch-up, crews are finally repaving the stretch of road today, which means motorists have been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Several motorists have reached out to Energeticcity.ca, reporting delays of between 30 and 60 minutes on the Highway in the area of the roadworks.

One motorist in the queue said that northbound traffic is backed up around five kilometres to the Kiskatinaw Bridge.

Fulmes said that the repaving project should be complete by the end of the day Thursday.