Highway 29 closed because of vehicle fire

UPDATE #2: DriveBC says that Highway 29 has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic. No word yet on when the road will fully reopen.

UPDATE: Corporal Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP says that the fire occurred when a tanker truck rolled over on Highway 29 earlier today.

Cpl. Saunderson said that the driver and lone occupant of the truck was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.

At this point, it’s not known when the highway will reopen.

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Highway 29 is closed between Hudson’s Hope and Fort St. John this morning because of a vehicle fire.

The vehicle caught fire just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday around nine kilometres north of Hudson’s Hope, and as a result, the road is closed in both directions.

At this point, there’s no estimated time when the road will reopen.

DriveBC says that the next update will come at 10:00 a.m.

There is no immediate detour around the site of the incident.

The only detour around the incident is by travelling south from Fort St. John on Highway 97 to the Braden Road, then take Highway 97 west to Chetwynd, then heading north on Highway 29 to Hudson’s Hope.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.

