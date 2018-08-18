20 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Highway 29 closed due to a fatal collision
News

Highway 29 closed due to a fatal collision

Adam Reaburn

UPDATE as of 8 pm – YRB says the highway is open to single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE – Highway 29, near Bennett Rd, is closed in both directions. Fort St John RCMP are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle. The collision claimed the life of a 23 year old man. The highway will remain closed until further notice. The incident took place between 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. If you witnessed the accident and have not spoken to police, RCMP are asking you to call 250-787-8100.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – Highway 29 is closed due to a Collison

According to Yellowhead Road and Bridge the estimated time for when the Highway will reopen is 9:30.

At this time we are still waiting for more official information about what happened from the RCMP.

If you have information you’d like to share, email news@moosefm.ca

Adam Reaburn

