Hospital Foundation announces two new team members

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation announced last week that two new members have joined their team.

Foundation executive director Niki Hedges said that Jessica Cotton has been brought on to serve as the Foundation’s new Special Events and Administration Coordinator, while Megan Brooks will be working in Donor Relations.

Cotton previously spent the past two years on the provincial executive board for Kin Canada and a member and past president of our local Kin Club, to raise funds and equity for associations including Kin Canada, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, STARS Air Ambulance, the Hal Rogers Endowment Fund, among others.

She also ran some of the local Kin Club’s events, including RocKin the Peace 2018 and the 2019 Kin Convention.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most of Brooks’ family lives in Fort St. John and have been entrepreneurs and landowners since the community was founded. Her great-grandfather opened the very first general store in Fort St. John originally located in his log cabin, when his business expanded he decided to open up shop where Whole Wheat & Honey is today. Brooks has a background of small business as a Graphic Designer and headed, designed and implemented several promotional and marketing campaigns and had also worked as a care aide for adults with developmental disabilities.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Foundation also announced several big upcoming events in October and November.

Advertisement Advertisement

Shoppers Drug Mart “Women in Health” Fundraiser for the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, October 6th – November 2nd

The Annual West Jet Raffle, Friday, October 12th

Be an Angel Gala at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, Saturday, November 3rd

The 15th Annual Moose FM “Light a Moose Radiothon” November 28th – 30th

The Foundation will also be hosting its Annual General Meeting on September 19th. In order to be eligible to vote at the AGM, a $10 fee must be paid at least 30 days in advance, with the deadline set for August 17th.