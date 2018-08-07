Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market hosting celebration for 20 years of service

Advertisement

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market is celebrating 20 years of service at Beattie Park today.

Featured at the celebration will be food from local vendors, live music, kid’s games, bouncy castles and a beer garden.

The celebration starts at 3:00 in the afternoon and runs until 6:00 at night. Live music will begin at 6:00 and go until 8:00 p.m. The beer garden is courtesy of Might Peace Brewing and will open from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The full list of food vendors are shown below:

Advertisement

Local:

Hudson’s Hope Honey

The Rustic Market Garden

Northern Knighting Design

Coalbox Coffee & Sharron’s Amazing Popsicles

Joseph’s Woodworking

Moore Cantlon Creations

Nettie’s Baking

Regional:

Advertisement Advertisement

Bernardin’s Best Sales and Pepper Jellies

Canadian Acres

The Old Wooden Bridge

Hip Peace Produce

Now & Wow Fashions

Related Stories