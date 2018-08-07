Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market hosting celebration for 20 years of service

Advertisement
HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Hudson’s Hope Farmers Market is celebrating 20 years of service at Beattie Park today.
Featured at the celebration will be food from local vendors, live music, kid’s games, bouncy castles and a beer garden.
The celebration starts at 3:00 in the afternoon and runs until 6:00 at night. Live music will begin at 6:00 and go until 8:00 p.m. The beer garden is courtesy of Might Peace Brewing and will open from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m.
The full list of food vendors are shown below:
Local:
- Hudson’s Hope Honey
- The Rustic Market Garden
- Northern Knighting Design
- Coalbox Coffee & Sharron’s Amazing Popsicles
- Joseph’s Woodworking
- Moore Cantlon Creations
- Nettie’s Baking
Regional:
- Bernardin’s Best Sales and Pepper Jellies
- Canadian Acres
- The Old Wooden Bridge
- Hip Peace Produce
- Now & Wow Fashions
