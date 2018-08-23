Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for August

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – Constable Bill McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP published a policing report which said that police responded to 45 calls for service over the past four weeks.

During the month of July, Hudosn’s Hope RCMP issued 70 motor vehicle act warnings and violation tickets.

On July 25th, RCMP responded to a complaint of a vehicle speeding in a construction zone which nearly hit one of the flaggers. The vehicle was located and the driver was issued several violation tickets for driving without due care and attention as well as distracted driving as he was using a cell phone when passing by police.

On August 3rd, RCMP was called to a collision on Highway 29 where a truck rear-ended a boat and trailer being towed by another truck. The boat was dislodged from the trailer and was sent flying across the opposite lane into the ditch. The drivers of both trucks were treated for minor injuries. The driver of the offending vehicle was issued a violation ticket for driving without consideration for others.

On August 4th, RCMP stopped a vehicle and determined the driver had consumed enough alcohol to warrant a 3-day driving prohibition.

On August 6th, RCMP attended a collision involving two riders on a motorcycle. The driver was suspected to have consumed alcohol and refused to provide a breath sample. The driver was issued a 90 day driving prohibition and the motorcycle was impounded for 30 days. Both riders were treated for minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

On August 14th, RCMP responded to a condensate tanker roll over. The truck and trailer were engulfed in flames though the driver was able to the driver was able to get away from the vehicle before first responders arrived. The driver was taken to the hospital with serious burn injuries while the collision is still under investigation.

RCMP are still seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspicious white Ford F-150 with racing stripes as the vehicle is believed to be linked to many recent break and enters.

RCMP is also reminding drivers that school zones will soon be in effect from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and to drive the appropriate speed limit. Drivers found cruising over the limit could receive tickets from $196 to $253 along with 3 demerit points.

Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca/ for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the area’s “most wanted” page.