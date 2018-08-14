Huskies add depth ahead of training camp in trade with Oceanside

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies made a couple of moves over the weekend ahead of their main training camp, which is just over a week away.

Huskies General Manager Jeremy Clothier said that the team acquired Jared Winkel and Kyle Boshier from the Oceanside Generals of the VIJHL in exchange for future picks.

Winkel, who is entering his third year of Junior hockey, had seven goals and 13 assists in 42 games with the Generals last season.

Boshier meanwhile played both forward and defence with Oceanside during his first year of Junior last year, tallying five goals and ten assists.

Advertisement

Clothier said that the two players will give the Huskies some much-needed scoring and defence after losing several key players during the off-season.

He explained that both Jarrod and Jacob Lang will not be returning to the lineup this year, along with Sebastian Powsey and Darion Fay.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Everything we’ve heard about the Winkel kid, he’s got tons of talent tons of skill, and he can score goals so we’re hoping he can come in and be a guy that leads the way in the goal-scoring front,” said Clothier. “Boshier has played forward and defence for the past couple years so, pretty versatile player. We think he’s going to probably start on the point for us this year.”

The Huskies’ main camp is taking place from August 24th to 26th.

Related Stories