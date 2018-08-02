Huskies captain Jarod Lang speaks on why he chose to leave the team

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – News broke on Wednesday that Fort St. John Huskies captain and top defenseman Jarod Lang was leaving the team to play college hockey in Wisconsin.

Lang explained that he chose to leave the team due to the fact that he needed to move away from the Energetic City to better his education.

“I’m kinda at a point with schooling that I needed to move on somewhere and to have the opportunity to still play a high level of hockey and continue my education was a big part of that,” said Lang.

Lang will join Marian University this season where he will play in the American Collegiate Hockey Association. Lang mentioned that he expects the game to be a little faster than in the NWJHL.

Advertisement

“I’m guessing it will be a little bit faster, a little bit more competitive just with a lot of different talent pools feeding in but I think it will be a lot similar to what the NWJHL has become in the last couple of years.”

Lang decided to commit to MU after having several good conversations with Huskies coach Todd Alexzander as well as coaches at MU.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lang went on to say that though he’s leaving the Huskies, the memories and teammates would always stick with him.

“The sense of community, we had unreal volunteers, coaches and everyone on the team is really close. So I’m just gonna miss that most of all I think. My favourite memory would probably be our championship run this year, we had an unreal group of guys working together and it was really special to be a part of that.”

Lang will travel to Fond du Lac, Wisconsin in a little under three weeks. He plans to enroll in the university’s business program.

Related Stories