ICBA loses bid to get injunction against electoral reform referendum

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association has lost its bid in B.C. Supreme Court to seek an injunction that would have stopped the upcoming provincial referendum on proportional representation until its legal challenge against the referendum had been heard.

Earlier today, the Court rejected the ICBA’s injunction application to postpone the referendum before a ruling is issued on its legal challenge to the referendum.

ICBA President Chris Gardner said that the Courts rarely, if ever, grant such an injunction, a point made clear by Madam Justice J. Miriam Gropper’s decision today.

“British Columbians could be forgiven for thinking that the Government is playing politics on an issue that goes to the core of our democracy and that it is rigging the process to engineer the outcome that it desires,” stated Gardner. “As we have said from the start, the question is confusing, the process is rushed, and there was very little consultation. If the NDP government needs more time to defend its own law and regulations, we think it is only fair and reasonable that the referendum be postponed.”

The ICBA says it is continuing to wait for the NDP government’s formal response to its Supreme Court challenge against the referendum.

The Association added that the purpose of its legal challenge is to ensure that the referendum presents a clear question on proportional representation, that voters have the information they need to make an informed decision, and that the public is allowed a fair opportunity to participate in the referendum process.

“We will consider the decision and consider next steps,” added Gardner.