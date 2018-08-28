14 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo Credit: bchumanist.ca
Home Election ICBA loses bid to get injunction against electoral reform referendum
ElectionNews

ICBA loses bid to get injunction against electoral reform referendum

Chris Newton

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association has lost its bid in B.C. Supreme Court to seek an injunction that would have stopped the upcoming provincial referendum on proportional representation until its legal challenge against the referendum had been heard.

Earlier today, the Court rejected the ICBA’s injunction application to postpone the referendum before a ruling is issued on its legal challenge to the referendum.

ICBA President Chris Gardner said that the Courts rarely, if ever, grant such an injunction, a point made clear by Madam Justice J. Miriam Gropper’s decision today.

“British Columbians could be forgiven for thinking that the Government is playing politics on an issue that goes to the core of our democracy and that it is rigging the process to engineer the outcome that it desires,” stated Gardner. “As we have said from the start, the question is confusing, the process is rushed, and there was very little consultation. If the NDP government needs more time to defend its own law and regulations, we think it is only fair and reasonable that the referendum be postponed.”

The ICBA says it is continuing to wait for the NDP government’s formal response to its Supreme Court challenge against the referendum.

The Association added that the purpose of its legal challenge is to ensure that the referendum presents a clear question on proportional representation, that voters have the information they need to make an informed decision, and that the public is allowed a fair opportunity to participate in the referendum process.

“We will consider the decision and consider next steps,” added Gardner.

Previous articleSo you wanna be SD60 Trustee? visit the candidate information meeting tonight
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

So you wanna be SD60 Trustee? visit the candidate information meeting tonight

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - So you wanna be an SD60 Trustee? Then visit the School District 60 candidate...
Read more
News

No more smoke breaks at Encana Events Centre starting September 1st 

Chris Newton -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Encana Events Centre announced today it will no longer allow patrons the ability to...
Read more
News

Finance Minister says B.C. had a $301-million surplus budget last fiscal year

Chris Newton -
VICTORIA B.C. – B.C. Finance Minister Carole James has released Public Accounts 2017-18, which shows that the provincial government...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

News

Construction on new Northeast Elementary’s foundation to begin immediately

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The School District #60's Board discussed developments on the new Northeast Elementary School during its first meeting of the new...

School District 60 has $1.6 million surplus for 2017-2018 school year

Ethan Williams and Jarrett Lawson big winners at 1st Annual iMade Safety...

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – B.C. not out of...

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.