ICBA’s injunction hearing against proportional representation referendum starts today

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The Independent Contractors and Businesses Association will be in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver today, making the case to Madam Justice Miriam Gropper for an injunction to halt the upcoming proportional representation referendum in B.C.

In late July, the ICBA filed for an injunction to suspend the Province’s upcoming referendum on proportional representation until its court challenge filed in June to the referendum’s legality can be determined.

The ICBA says it believes the way the government has asked and structured the questions in the upcoming referendum is unlawful and undermines the purpose of a binding referendum, which is to determine whether a fully informed electorate supports adopting a new electoral system.

The ICBA’s lawyer Peter Gall will argue that the referendum questions and process are illegal because they don’t present the public with a clear choice between the current electoral system and a defined system of proportional representation – as was the case in the two previous referenda held on this matter in 2005 and 2009.

“We are strongly supportive of holding a vote to decide whether B.C. should adopt a new electoral system,” said ICBA president Chris Gardner. “While the provincial government has been trying to rag the puck on our case – using delay tactics to keep their flawed process going, we believe it is in the public interest to ensure this referendum is conducted in a fair, transparent, and lawful manner, given that it involves such a fundamental change to our democratic system.”

The court hearing is scheduled to begin at the Vancouver Law Courts at 9:45 this morning.

