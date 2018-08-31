ICBC reminding motorists to use caution over the Labour Day weekend

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC is reminding B.C. motorists to use caution over the last long weekend of the summer.

Every Labour Day long weekend, approximately five people die and 580 people are injured in 2,100 crashes across the province. In the North Central region, an average of 18 people are injured in 120 crashes every year over the three-day period.

On highways, motorists can expect to see many RVs, motorcyclists and trucks. If you’re staying in town, expect more pedestrians and cyclists on the road.

Residents are advised to check road conditions at DriveBC.ca before you leave. Be realistic about travel times and accept delays that may arise. Don’t rush to make up time – slow down to reduce your risk of crashing and arrive at your destination safely. You also save fuel by driving at a safe and steady speed.

