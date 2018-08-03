ICBC says 40 percent of residents have failed its online refresher test

Advertisement

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC says that many B.C. residents could benefit from re-learning the rules of the road after launching its Drive Smart Refresher Test less than three weeks ago.

The insurance corporation says that over 45,000 British Columbians logged on to take the test, which is similar to the knowledge test that residents write when attempting to get their learner’s licenses.

ICBC says that if the refresher test were treated like the knowledge test, which requires a minimum score of 80 percent to obtain a learner’s licence, over 18,000 or 40 percent, would have failed.

Based on the completed tests, drivers had the most difficulty with what to do around emergency vehicles, minimum following distances, and the meaning of road signs.

Interestingly, ICBC said that questions related to texting while driving had near-perfect scores, despite police handing out more than 34,000 tickets for using an electronic device last year alone.

“What’s just as important as knowing the rules of the road is putting them into practice whenever you drive,” said ICBC’s interim vice-president responsible for road safety, Lindsay Matthews. “No matter how many years of experience you have under your belt, we can all benefit from shedding bad driving habits and refreshing our knowledge.”

Here are some of the top questions that were answered incorrectly:

When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights on highways with speed limits of under 80 km/h, in addition to changing lanes, drivers must slow to: 40 km/h

When approaching a stopped emergency vehicle with flashing lights on highways with speed limits of 80 km/h or over, in addition to changing lanes, drivers must slow to: 70 km/h.

The minimum following distance when behind a large vehicle or a motorcycle on a high-speed road, should be: 3 seconds.

The minimum following distance in bad weather or slippery conditions on high-speed roads should be: 4 seconds.

Drivers are required to yield to a public transit bus that is signalling to enter traffic: on all roads where the speed limit is 60km/h or lower.

The number of crashes in B.C. peaked in 2017, with 350,000 crashes happening in the year, or 960 a day. The total cost of claims in 2017 was $4.8 billion, equivalent to $13 million a day.

To take the Refresher Test, visit: icbcdrivesmart.ca.

