FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is closing the intersection of 100th Avenue and 100th Street on Tuesday Morning.

The area will be closed beginning at 6:00 a.m. so city workers can do routine repairs.

The city is asking residents to find alternate routes to their destination and to obey all traffic control people.

There is no information on when the intersection will reopen. For the most up to date information visit the City of Fort St. John Facebook Page.

Advertisement