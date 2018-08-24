7.6 C
News

July sees drop in building numbers compared to previous month

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John has released building numbers for the month of July, which show that the value of construction last month fell significantly compared to the month prior.

According to the statistics for July, construction was started on just five projects, with a total value of $2,560,000.

The total value of construction so far this year now totals $17,510,650.

After seven months, 2018 is still on track to be a slower year for construction than last year, when the year-to-date construction value at this time was $24,709,500.

So far in 2018, there have been 54 building permits in the city. Of those, 16 were for single family homes, 15 were for commercial projects, and 18 were for garage/renovation projects.

Last month, the City saw revenues of $16,576.00 from permits and charges, bringing the year-to-date total to $ 136,283.90.

City revenues from permits and fees are now over $135,000 less than at this point a year ago.

