The scene of Tuesday's crash shortly before 2:00 p.m. Photo submitted by Dave Schulz
News

Kamloops woman killed in Tuesday’s head-on crash north of Fort St. John

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A 37-year-old woman from Kamloops is confirmed to have died in a crash that closed the Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John for most of Tuesday afternoon.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said the crash happened just a few minutes after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 97 approximately 15 kilometres north of Fort St. John.

Cpl. Saunderson said that a Kia Forte travelling northbound crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a southbound logging truck.

The female driver and lone occupant of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the logging truck was not injured.

The highway was closed for approximately five and a half hours so that collision reconstructionists were able to conduct an on-scene investigation into the crash, and for crews to clear the logging truck’s spilled load.

Cpl. Saunderson said that the RCMP’s investigation is ongoing, and at this point it’s not known what caused the collision.

