Laurie Cardinal finishes 125km Canadian Death Race

Advertisement

GRANDE CACHE, A.B. – A Fort St. John resident completed the almost impossible last weekend, Laurie Cardinal finished the 125 kilometre Canadian Death Race in Grande Cache.

The race included three mountain summits, one major river crossing and 17,000 total feet of elevation.

Cardinal finished with a time of 24 hours, two minutes and 50 seconds, missing out on a medal by just over two minutes.

“Nothing about the race is smooth sailing, absolutely nothing,” said Cardinal. “I kept a pretty good mind frame throughout the whole race.”

Advertisement

Cardinal mentioned that prior to this race the longest she’s ever ran was 62 kilometres and it took guts for her to attempt this feat.

“Its a challenging race for everybody and everyone really finds themselves during the race. It takes guts for every single person to step up to the plate to try it… If you’ve done the training and you have the courage to show up then you’ve already won.”

Advertisement Advertisement

Up next for Cardinal is the 50 kilometre Mount Robson Marathon in September, a couple of local marathons and then training for the Canadian Death Race once again. Cardinal’s goal is to shave roughly three minutes off her time to medal come next year.

Related Stories