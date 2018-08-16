14.6 C
Rosario Lloret, a.k.a. Charo, the Fort St. JOhn Literacy Society's newest ESL teacher. Supplied photo
Literacy Society welcomes new ESL teacher, announces details of upcoming Retro Run

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society announced Wednesday that it has hired  Rosario Lloret, a.k.a. Charo, as its newest English as a Second Language teacher.

Charo joins the Fort St. John Literacy Society team with a background in teaching, translation and is a published writer with her novel Wolf in a Beaver Coat.

“We are thrilled to have Charo join our team, and are very excited to see the growth and direction she implements in our classroom,” said Literacy Society Executive Director Jessica Kalman. “We are also appreciative of Kara-Lee MacDonald, a past teacher, who has been temporarily filling the position for the summer”

The Literacy Society also announced details about its upcoming 1st Annual 5k Retro Run, which is taking place on Sunday, August 26th.

The event, which only has 400 spots available, will be raising money for the Society’s fundraising goal of $8,000 to expand its free programs offered in the Fort St. John community.

Registration for the event can be done on Energetictickets.ca via this link: http://energetictickets.ca/event/fort-st-john-literacy-society-5k-retro-run/

The run starts at 10:00 a.m. at Northern Lights College, and participants are encouraged to dress up in attire from their favourite decade.

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization which has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout Fort St. John and the local region since 1990.

