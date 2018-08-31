Local author hosting launch of new book in Fort St. John

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John author Jenna Morland is set to launch her new book next weekend at Brown’s Socialhouse.

The book is titled “Empress Unveiled” and is a young adult fantasy. The story is a fantasy romance that follows an ill teenager, her very human best friend and a fae sentenced to death. The main character must battle love, broken hearts, death and the crown.

Morland explained that launching her book in Fort St. John just felt right.

“This is where I live, this is where my husband works and it just seems right I guess you could say,” said Morland. “This community, when it comes to supporting the arts, has always been good at that kind of thing. There is a lot of talented people in this town.”

Morland added that her book was published after she entered a Twitter pitch party. A pitch party is when authors pitch their book to publishers in 150 characters or less, if the publishers like the book, they will pick it up.

“The publisher I have now liked the tweet, I sent them all the stuff and then three months later there was an offer for a publishing deal.”

The book launch will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on September 8th, all residents are welcome to come. Eric Clark will be a special guest performing live music while Morland will be on hand to do a reading. Residents who buy books or t-shirts will be entered into a prize draw for a 30-minute, four-person Highland Helicopters ride.

Residents who would like to learn more about “Empress Unveiled” can do so by visiting Morland’s Instagram, Twitter and website.

