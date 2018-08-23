10.3 C
Lone Wolf. Photo by LJ Lawson.
Sports

Lone Wolf set to host Club Championship this weekend

John Luke Kieper

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Lone Wolf Club Championship is set to tee off this weekend in Taylor.

The event will see anywhere from 50 to 60 golfers competing to be champions in the men’s, ladies’, junior’s and senior’s divisions.

According to Lone Wolf’s Marketing and Events Coordinator LJ Lawson, the club championship signifies the winners as the best golfers of the course, so major bragging rights are up for grabs.

Participants will play a two-day stroke style tournament starting at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Golfers will be divided into groups on Saturday, play their rounds and will then be divided again depending on their scores. The golfers with the best scores on Saturday will golf together on Sunday.

Prizes will be handed out to the top golfers as well as golfers who achieve the lowest net/ gross, hit the longest drive or shoot closest to the pin.

While the weather calls for partly cloudy and showers over the two days, Lawson explained Lone wolf Golfers always make something work.

“Our chef is busy making three extra pots of soup, so we can keep people warm but luckily it doesn’t look like a lot of rain this weekend,” said Lawson. “We’re a hardy bunch here at Lone Wolf and we will make something work regardless.”

Up next for Lone Wolf is their Junior Tournament taking place this Monday.

John Luke Kieper

