A map of TransCanada's North Montney Mainline pipeline. Photo by National Energy Board.
Energy NewsNewsRegional

Macro Enterprises begins construction on Aitken Creek spread of North Montney Mainline

Chris Newton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John-based Macro Enterprises Inc. announced Tuesday that it has started construction of the Aitken Creek section – Spread 2 of the North Montney Mainline Project.

The North Montney Mainline comprises 301 kilometres of 42-inch pipeline, which will also include metering facilities, valve sites and compression facilities and will provide the added capacity needed to ship natural gas southward.

The pipeline will be owned and operated by NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd., a subsidiary of TransCanada Pipelines Ltd.

The Aitken Creek Section – Spread 2 is approximately 67 km of NPS 42-inch pipeline and related facilities, and the value of the contract is approximately CAD$200 million.

The company said it is working with joint venture partner Spiecapag Canada Corp. on the project.

“We are very pleased to be working again for TransCanada Pipelines Inc. and their subsidiary Nova Gas Transmission Ltd,” said Macro Enterprises President and CEO Frank Miles. “This award substantiates our growth plans. This also positions the Company for future opportunities in this market”.

Macro said that construction on the pipeline spread is planned to be completed during the first quarter of 2019.

Previous articleKamloops woman killed in Tuesday’s head-on crash north of Fort St. John
