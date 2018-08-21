9.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Home News Man facing charges after leading police in Grande Prairie on pursuit in...
NewsRegional

Man facing charges after leading police in Grande Prairie on pursuit in stolen semi

Chris Newton

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man is facing several charges after leading members of the Grande Prairie RCMP on a pursuit over the weekend.

At around approximately 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, August 18th, Mounties received several complaints of a bobtail semi-truck driving in an erratic manner.

Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen, in the area of 71 Ave.

A vehicle stop was attempted, however, the suspect vehicle evaded police by driving through a playground and then through a field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The RCMP continued to receive complaints of the suspect vehicle driving dangerously through residential areas causing damage to several fences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police then located the suspect vehicle in the area of 92 St. and 158 Ave. A second vehicle stop was attempted, however, the driver again evaded police and refused to stop. Out of concern for the safety of the public, the RCMP initiated a pursuit with the suspect vehicle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After a short pursuit through the Hamlet of Clairmont, the suspect vehicle drove through a fence into a field east of Clairmont becoming immobilized. The driver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by Police Dog Services along with Grande Prairie Rural and City RCMP members.

36-year-old Scott McKay of Grande Prairie has been charged with numerous offences including:

  • Dangerous Driving x 3
  • Flight from police x 2
  • Assaulting a Peace Officer x 2
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Break and Enter
  • Theft of a Motor Vehicle
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified
  • Mischief under $5000 x 4
  • Failing to comply with probation order x 3

McKay has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 22nd.

Police continue to investigate and are attempting to identify all victims that had damage to their property during the incident.

Advertisement

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crimes Stoppers, www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, for instructions.

Previous articleIntersection of 100th and 100th to be closed Tuesday morning
Chris Newtonhttps://www.energeticcity.ca

RECENT STORIES

News

Intersection of 100th and 100th to be closed Tuesday morning

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John is closing the intersection of 100th Avenue and...
Read more
News

Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Camp kicks off with guest coaches Morrison and Hoogveld

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Camp kicked off today at 8:30 a.m. The...
Read more
Forest Fire News

Heavy smoke near wildfires in Central Interior grounding firefighting aircraft

Chris Newton -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that while fire crews got some cooler temperatures...
Read more
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Events

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Read

Sports

Randle, Harris, Leask Jr. and Guard win back to back at...

John Luke Kieper -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2018 Halfway River Valley Round Up Open Rodeo was held this weekend. The event saw a plethora of amateur...

Walking trail near Fort St. John Hospital closed until further notice

Cause still undetermined in Highway 29 fatal motorcycle crash

Weekend crash in Grande Prairie causes gas leak

Advertisement
© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.