Man facing charges after leading police in Grande Prairie on pursuit in stolen semi

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – A man is facing several charges after leading members of the Grande Prairie RCMP on a pursuit over the weekend.

At around approximately 8:55 p.m. on Saturday, August 18th, Mounties received several complaints of a bobtail semi-truck driving in an erratic manner.

Officers responded and located the suspect vehicle, which was determined to have been stolen, in the area of 71 Ave.

A vehicle stop was attempted, however, the suspect vehicle evaded police by driving through a playground and then through a field.

The RCMP continued to receive complaints of the suspect vehicle driving dangerously through residential areas causing damage to several fences.

Police then located the suspect vehicle in the area of 92 St. and 158 Ave. A second vehicle stop was attempted, however, the driver again evaded police and refused to stop. Out of concern for the safety of the public, the RCMP initiated a pursuit with the suspect vehicle.

After a short pursuit through the Hamlet of Clairmont, the suspect vehicle drove through a fence into a field east of Clairmont becoming immobilized. The driver fled on foot but was quickly apprehended by Police Dog Services along with Grande Prairie Rural and City RCMP members.

36-year-old Scott McKay of Grande Prairie has been charged with numerous offences including:

Dangerous Driving x 3

Flight from police x 2

Assaulting a Peace Officer x 2

Resisting Arrest

Possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Break and Enter

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a controlled substance

Operating a motor vehicle while disqualified

Mischief under $5000 x 4

Failing to comply with probation order x 3

McKay has been remanded in custody until his next appearance in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 22nd.

Police continue to investigate and are attempting to identify all victims that had damage to their property during the incident.

If you have any information, which you believe may assist police in their investigation, please call the Grande Prairie RCMP at (780) 830-5700. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crimes Stoppers, www.crimestoppers.ab.ca, for instructions.